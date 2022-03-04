ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who landed back behind bars just weeks after leading police on a wild chase is staying locked up this time. Tyvon Leno is accused of stealing his grandfather’s SUV and taking off from the Acoma Pueblo before getting in a high-speed chase on Albuquerque city streets.
He was released and three weeks later got arrested again for holding up a convenience store at gunpoint on Central and Juan Tabo. On Friday, a judge ruled to keep him in jail until trial.