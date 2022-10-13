NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for a woman arrested during a raid on a Taos County compound is moving forward after she was found competent to stand trial. Police raided the property in Amalia just south of the state line in 2018, finding guns, ammo, eleven malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy.

The group was accused of training the children to carry out terror attacks on schools, banks, and government buildings. One of the five adults arrested was Jany Leveille.

Investigators say the Haitian national believed she was the mother of Jesus and said she was translating messages from God. In 2019, she was found incompetent to stand trial.

The issue was recently argued again and a judge ruled she is competent to stand trial. The trial is slated for next fall, and may last up to five weeks.