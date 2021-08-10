Suspect in South Valley shooting to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in a double murder in the South Valley is staying locked up until his trial. Back in April, a BMW ended up upside down after witnesses say people in another car were chasing and shooting at it near Coors and Arenal.

Deputies found Anthony Vigil and Ali Riyad Assad inside, both shot to death. Investigators say cell phone records put Manuel Perez near the scene and video shows someone matching his description getting out of the car and shooting at the BMW after it crashed.

During the chase, two other cars and a home were hit by gunfire. “Incredibly egregious allegations of a brutal slaying in broad daylight that not only ended the life of two individuals but indicated an extreme level of violence and danger to the community,” said Bernalillo County District Judge Clara Moran. The judge agreed with prosecutors, that releasing Perez would put the community at risk.

Investigators say others were involved in the shooting but they have not been identified. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a gun sale.