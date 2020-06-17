Suspect in South Valley house party shooting arrested after returning to scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A late-night party — turned shooting — left four people shot and police with plenty of questions. Albuquerque police showed up to a home in the South Valley back in March.

Detectives say a fistfight got out of hand and at least four people were shot. Police say the bullets hit nearly a dozen nearby cars and homes, and victims say it was all a blur.

“Everything happened too fast, you know,” one victim told officers during a hospital interview. “I was just trying to escape.”

Detectives took a look at home surveillance cameras around the neighborhood and spotted their suspect. Just a little bit later, 22-year-old Isaiah Perez showed up to get his car from the scene.

When questioned, Perez tells officers he didn’t know about a shooting, but officers were ready with handcuffs. As the officer mentions that many of the nearby homes had Ring doorbell cameras, Perez tells the officer he’s “trying to put that on me,” as the officer replies, “I have video.”

Perez is later taken downtown for more questions. Police video shows the moment he fesses up when they say he’s caught on camera.

“And then you shoot that gun?” an officer asks. “Yes,” Perez replies, on camera.

Officers say Perez didn’t just fire one or two shots. Instead, he fired the gun until it was empty. Police also say they found clothes that belong to him at the scene. Perez faces nine felonies in this case and was indicted by a grand jury back in the spring.

