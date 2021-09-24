Suspect in shooting involving the Torrance Co. Sheriff’s Office identified

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The man shot by Torrance County deputies on Thursday is out of the hospital and in jail, somewhere he’s been many times over the years. Deputies say they were looking for 28-year-old Christopher Spangler Thursday after reports he had stolen a truck the day before.

When they spotted him they say he took off. During the pursuit he fired shots at them, one of those shots hit a police cruiser’s windshield with a lieutenant inside. When Spangler got out of the truck and started shooting, a sergeant fired back hitting Spangler once but he took off on foot.

Officers caught up with him a short time later and got him to the hospital. In 2013, Spangler was suspected in a burglary ring that had been operating in McIntosh. Among their victims was an 80-year-old war veteran. Spangler was sentenced to four years for that crime. Shortly after getting out he was arrested for burglary and fleeing from officers nearly hitting a deputy in the process; he was sentenced to another three years in prison for that.