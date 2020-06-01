Suspect in shooting at Union 505 Albuquerque apartment complex identified

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Union 505 Apartments on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of causing an active shooter situation at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday that shut down I-25 southbound has been identified as Roy Brandon Thundercloud. According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 505 Union Apartments on Sunday in reference to someone firing shots with a rifle around 10:30 a.m.

A resident at the apartment complex told officers that he had heard gunshots coming from building 20 of the complex all night and morning. The resident stated that a man, later identified as Thundercloud, was wearing a Kevlar style helmet, a blue surgical mask, and baggy clothes and was armed with a rifle was walking around the complex and had chased his girlfriend.

Another resident stated the suspect was shooting out of an apartment window and appeared to be challenging him. Police report that they were able to use a database to discover that Thundercloud had posted a video to Instagram showing a male shooting an AK-47 style rifle out of the window of a two-story apartment.

Police were able to confirm Thundercloud lived at the apartment believed to be where the shooter was. The criminal complaint states that tactical units were set up around the apartment building and observed the suspect shooting out of the apartment window.

Authorities report the suspect did shoot rounds at the tactical units as they were setting up containment positions. According to documents, Thundercloud refused to exit the apartment as tactical units observed him waking around the apartment with a gun.

During the incident, Thundercloud allegedly made a call to 911 asking for police to come to his apartment as he had been shot. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that they was able to successfully negotiate a peaceful surrender and Thundercloud was taken into custody.

Thundercloud has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

