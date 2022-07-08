SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe police arrested Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. Sifuentes-Gallegos is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Police say the shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a smoke shop on the 4300 block of Airport Road. After the shooting, Sifuentes-Gallegos dropped off Griego-Alvarado at the Christus Saint Vincent Urgent Care.

The gun and the vehicle where the shooting took place have been seized by police. After being arrested, Sifuentes-Gallegos was taken to the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center. The shooting remains under investigation.