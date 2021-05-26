Suspect in Santa Fe carjacking arrested in Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and critically injuring a Santa Fe man and then stealing the victim’s vehicle has been arrested. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that 24-year-old Jeremiah Quillmann was arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department at a Motel 6 on Tuesday, May 25.

According to SFPD, the department obtained an arrest warrant for Quillmann in connection with the April 12, 2021, shooting at the 599 Rail Runner Station that injured a 73-year-old male. Quillmann is accused of stealing the victim’s 2020 Chrysler 300 after the shooting.

The vehicle was later found at a motel in Albuquerque. Authorities say the victim is still recovering from his injuries but has been released from the hospital. Quillmann is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and auto theft.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt by calling 505-955-5265.