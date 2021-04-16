Suspect in Roswell officer-involved shooting dies from injuries

Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an investigation on 19th and North Main in Roswell on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (courtesy Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Roswell Thursday night. The incident reportedly took place following a police pursuit and ended on 19th Street and N. Main Street near the James Polk Stone Community Bank.

The driver exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand and fled on foot to the backside of the bank, according to Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The post states that when the suspect fled to the backside of the bank the “suspect’s actions caused a law enforcement shooting.”

The suspect was transported to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Chaves County Sheriff Deputies along with Roswell Police Officers were involved in the pursuit. At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released. It’s also unknown what initiated the pursuit.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.