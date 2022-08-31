ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against Malcolm Torres, the man accused of murdering his stepdaughter, is still headed to trial. In federal court Wednesday, Torres rejected a plea offer from prosecutors. He still has a chance to accept an offer but if that doesn’t happen, his trial is expected to be held next March.

Investigators say Torres was the last person to see Renezmae Calzada alive when she vanished in 2019. Authorities found her body days later on tribal land along the Rio Grande. Details on what led up to her death are still unclear.