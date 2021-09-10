Suspect in police shooting staying in federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three Albuquerque Police officers will remain in federal custody. The officers were shots while confronting James Ramirez and a second man last month who they believe robbed a teen getting off a bus. Three officers were shot.
Related coverage
- ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief
- Good Samaritan hops wall, helps injured officer to safety after shooting
- Juan Tabo businesses lock down, close early in reaction to police shooting
- Officers named, more details released in NE Albuquerque shooting
- Officers named in NE Albuquerque shooting
- California man charged in Thursday’s officer shooting
- Public’s help sought in identifying person of interest in officer shooting
- Four APD officers recovering, one in critical condition following NE shooting
- APD: Deadly rollover along I-40, may be connected to officer shooting
- Neighbors react to manhunt following police shooting
- Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque
Another was hurt by shrapnel. Ramirez has a previous conviction for a burglary in California is being charged federally for felony being in possession of a gun. The district attorney dismissed the state causes against Ramirez for now while the federal prosecution moves forward.