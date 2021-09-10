Suspect in police shooting staying in federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three Albuquerque Police officers will remain in federal custody. The officers were shots while confronting James Ramirez and a second man last month who they believe robbed a teen getting off a bus. Three officers were shot.

Related coverage

Another was hurt by shrapnel. Ramirez has a previous conviction for a burglary in California is being charged federally for felony being in possession of a gun. The district attorney dismissed the state causes against Ramirez for now while the federal prosecution moves forward.