ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, is now charged with three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

The latest filing was made in Bernalillo County District Court Monday afternoon. Previously, Syed had only faced charges in two of the four murder cases.

The latest filing wraps in a new murder charge tied to the August 5 killing of Naeem Hussain. A 25-year-old Afghanistan man who moved to Albuquerque from Indonesia in 2016, Hussain worked as a truck driver. Police say he was shot to death while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Lutheran Family Services on San Mateo just north of Central Avenue.

Last week, Bernalillo County District Court Judge Joseph Montaño ordered Syed to be held in jail while awaiting trial. Describing the the crimes Syed is alleged to have committed, prosecutors accused Syed of “actively hunting” people in Albuquerque.

While investigators are still looking into a motive for the killings, Albuquerque Police believe Syed “knew the victims to some extent” and that “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings.” Since November 2021, four Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque. Police suspect that each victim was ambushed.

Syed has still not been charged in the first of the four connected murder cases. A 62-year-old shop owner, Mohammed Zahir Ahmadi was killed in November 2021. In 2020, a surveillance video captured by the Islamic Center of New Mexico appears to show Syed slashing the tires of the car belonging to the family of Ahmadi.

Along with three counts of first degree murder, Syed is also now facing four counts of tampering with evidence. According to online court records, those counts are all tied to alleged actions on August 5, 2022, the same day Naeem Hussain was murdered.

Muhammad Syed’s son, Shaheen is also facing charges in federal court. S. Syed is accused of using a false address when allegedly purchasing a gun in Albuquerque. Last week, a federal judge ordered S. Syed to be held in jail while awaiting trial.