ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to decide if the man accused of killing two Albuquerque Muslim men will stay locked up in jail while awaiting trial. Muhammad Syed, 51, is facing two open counts of murder connected to the July 26 killing of Aftab Hussain, and the August 1 killing of Muhammed Afzaal Hussain.

Syed faces a so-called “pretrial detention hearing” today (Wednesday, August 17,) a procedural process where a judge will decide if the suspect should receive conditions of release while awaiting trial. Prosecutors are expected to argue for Syed to be held in jail. Second Judicial District Court Judge Joseph Montaño is slated to oversee proceedings.

Syed was arrested last week, on Monday, August 8, just five days after police announced the investigation into connections between the deaths of three Muslim men. In the end, police say four Muslim men were murdered, each of whom were killed in apparent ambushes.

In a motion filed ahead of the hearing, prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office argue in part that Syed should be kept in jail while awaiting trial because, “no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community.” Prosecutors also said Syed’s “actions make it clear that human life holds no value [to him.]”

A hearing on the case is slated to begin around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will post the latest information about a possible decision here in this post when it becomes available.

Police are still investigating a motive, however, they believe Syed “knew the victims to some extent” and that “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings.”

In 2020, a surveillance video captured by the Islamic Center of New Mexico appears to show Syed slashing the tires of the car belonging to the family of one of the first of four Muslim men killed in Albuquerque. Mohammed Zahir Admadi was killed in November 2021.

Police say four Muslim men were murdered, including Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62; Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25. So far, Syed is only facing charges in the deaths of A. Hussein and M.A. Hussain. However, Syed is considered a suspect in all four murders.

In the July 26 killing of Aftab Hussain, prosecutors say Syed hid behind a bush near the victim’s driveway. “As the victim pulled into the driveway and exited his car, the defendant opened fire and shot approximately 13 round at the victim.”

In the August 1 killing of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, prosecutors say Syed shot and killed Hussain before driving away from the scene. According to prosecutors, “a search warrant executed on the defendant’s home revealed multiple firearms that matched the casing found at the scenes of the crimes.”

Since Muhammad Syed’s arrest, Syed’s son has also been arrested on federal charges tied to a gun purchase. On Monday, a federal judge ordered Shaheen Syed to be held in jail while awaiting trial on the gun charge.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as soon as it’s available.

