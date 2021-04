ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the murder of an Albuquerque teen will face a judge on Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Richard Cresap is charged in the death of 15-year-old Alex Jackson who was found shot to death on the old golf course in Rio Rancho.

Cresap’s hearing will discuss if he will remain behind bars until trial and is scheduled for 3 p.m. In March, Jackson’s body was found on the old Rio Rancho golf course with multiple gunshot wounds.