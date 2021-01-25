Suspect in murder case asks to attend church services in person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A teen charged with killing an Army specialist is asking a judge to give him more freedom so he can go to church. Angel Grado is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva at a house party last year.

Grado, who is currently in the community custody program, is asking the judge to allow him to attend church services in person. The family of Villanueva is against it.

The judge asked Grado’s attorneys to find another option, but did say if there is no other viable option, Grado may attend church in person.

