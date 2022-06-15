ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, detectives with the Albuquerque police arrested a bank robbery suspect they say is involved in as many as 20 robberies since April. The robberies happened at Auto Zone and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores throughout the city.

An APD press release states Eric Ray Herrera was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, following a SWAT standoff. Herrera is believed to have robbed the Maverick gas station at 7700 Los Volcanes Rd. SW. Detectives responding to the call identified a vehicle description and photo of the suspect.

Robbery detectives were able to locate the vehicle and confirm the suspect as Herrera. He eventually surrendered without incident.

The release states armed robbery detectives are currently conducting a serial investigation into Herrera, a suspect in as many as 20 robberies since April 26, 2022, between APD and BSCO jurisdiction. Most robberies happened at either Auto Zone or O’Reilly auto parts stores and two happened at convenience stores.