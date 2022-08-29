LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours long swat standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Friday night, is Jason Ramirez.

The tense swat scene Friday lasting eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County sheriff’s office arrested two people. According to a post from bosque farms police the two suspects were wanted for multiple property crimes in the Peralta area and had been on the run.

Once the scene was cleared and the suspects in custody. The family who lives in the house where the two suspects were hiding, returned home. That’s where they found a pair of pants. An mdc inmate badge, an id and a social security card, all with the same name – Jason Ramirez.

We searched for Ramirez in the Valencia County detention center, custody list sure enough, he is an inmate at the jail. Using that custody list, along with online court documents, we were able to piece together that Ramirez is the man behind Friday night’s standoff.

Ramirez is no stranger to the law, with charges dating back to 2009, ranging from DWI, to shoplifting, burglary and drug charges. In April court documents say he stole a car and led police on a miles long chase from Los Lunas to Isleta pueblo. During that chase, police say Ramirez tried running them over with his car, so they opened fire, but they missed him. He took off again. Officers eventually caught up to him outside Albuquerque. At the time of Friday night’s swat standoff, Ramirez had two felony warrants for failing to appear in court, in the April incident.