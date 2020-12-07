Suspect in Las Cruces burglary hid in garbage bin to evade arrest

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglary suspect in Las Cruces is in custody after a failed attempt at hiding from police in a dumpster. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was patrolling a retail center at 1001 E. University Ave. when he spotted a masked man standing in front of a broken window at World Peace Smoke Shop.

Police say the suspect took off running and hid in a dumpster. The officer then ordered the suspect to get out of the garbage bin and took him into custody without further incident.

Police later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Marcus Volpato. After a further investigation, officers located Volpato’s backpack nearby and a handgun inside the waste container. The backpack contained products believed to be stolen from World Peace Smoke Shop. Volpato was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

