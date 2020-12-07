Suspect in Las Cruces burglary hid in garbage bin to evade arrest

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marcus Volpato (Courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglary suspect in Las Cruces is in custody after a failed attempt at hiding from police in a dumpster. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was patrolling a retail center at 1001 E. University Ave. when he spotted a masked man standing in front of a broken window at World Peace Smoke Shop.

Police say the suspect took off running and hid in a dumpster. The officer then ordered the suspect to get out of the garbage bin and took him into custody without further incident.

Police later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Marcus Volpato. After a further investigation, officers located Volpato’s backpack nearby and a handgun inside the waste container. The backpack contained products believed to be stolen from World Peace Smoke Shop. Volpato was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery