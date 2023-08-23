ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect police said is responsible for a deadly hit and run last month was released by a judge Wednesday. That crash happened July 11 on Louisiana and Constitution where police said a red Ford Focus struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk. A witness told police the car belonged to his neighbor Christopher Trammell. Trammell reported the car stolen the next morning.

Police said they received a call last week that said Trammell had admitted to being on drugs and alcohol before the crash. The complaint states Trammell had ditched the car hitting the pedestrian. Wednesday, the judge released Trammell due to a lack of criminal history and participation in rehab.