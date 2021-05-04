Suspect in fatal I-25 crash is member of National Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has confirmed a Cuba police officer accused of a deadly DWI crash is also a member of the National Guard. Brandon Barber is accused of driving the wrong way on I-25 early Saturday morning and crashing head-on into a GMC SUV killing two people, and another third person, the other driver, remains in critical condition.

The Cuba chief says Barber is on leave while an investigation is conducted. A spokesperson for the New Mexico National Guard says he is a company-grade officer for them and that they are cooperating with the investigation. Barber could also face legal action through the military justice system.

They didn’t say what his status with the National Guard is. Barber is charged with vehicular homicide.