Suspect in Española teen’s murder granted immunity

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the four suspects in the murder of an Española teen has been granted immunity. Cameron Martinez, 18, was shot and killed earlier this month in what police called a case of mistaken identity.
Mark Hice, his girlfriend, Brittany Garcia, Anton Martinez, and Axel Zamarron were all charged with the murder. Martinez and Zamarron have already taken plea deals and now, Garcia has been granted immunity in exchange for her testimony against Hice. A trial date has not been set.
