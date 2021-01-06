Suspect in Española homicide arrested in Colorado

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Española was arrested in Castle Rock, Colorado on Tuesday, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. Police say 28-year-old Marina Salcido, is a suspect in the Dec. 18, 2020 homicide of 30-year-old Saul Martinez.

The Española Police Department stated that Martinez’s body was found inside of a black Mercedes with a single gunshot wound to his chest. They also say the car had been found abandoned with its lights on in the middle of Holy Cross Street in Española.

During the investigation, EPD detectives later learned that Martinez had been shot in his car in a different location. They say Martinez was shot in his vehicle at 145 El Llano Road in Española. Then, they say he was transported in his vehicle and left on Holy Cross Street. Investigators also determined that Salcido had been with Martinez minutes before his death and was seen leaving his driveway following reports of a single gunshot.

On Jan. 5, a warrant was issued for her arrest. In addition to murder, Salcido faces three charges of tampering with evidence. The 28-year-old is being held in the Douglas County jail in Colorado and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

