Suspect in double homicide formally indicted on first-degree murder charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in their Nob Hill home has been formally indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say 20-year-old Jesus Cartagena stabbed Shanta and Laura Hanish to death last month after taking his breakup with Shanta badly.

Right now, Cartagena is behind bars, but he’s set to undergo a mental evaluation before the court decides whether he stays there until trial.

