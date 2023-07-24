ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s less than a month out for a trial over one of Albuquerque’s most high-profile pedestrian crashes. The state has shed some light on how they plan to prosecute the driver accused of hitting and killing a 7-year-old boy.

The driver accused, Sergio Almanza, will head to trial in late August. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are filing motions over what they do and don’t what jurors to hear.

Over a year and a half ago, after leaving the River of Lights with his family 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was hit and killed by a driver in an ATV. Investigators say Almanza fled to Mexico after the crash. He later turned himself in at the border.

Now, the state and defense are preparing for a two-week trial set to start on August 21. Both sides are prepping to make arguments about what can be discussed.

So far, three motions have been filed by the state and defense. Prosecutors want to question potential jurors about media coverage in the case and if they’ve already formed an opinion about what happened. They’re also asking jurors if they can fairly judge the case while facing graphic photos of the crime scene.

In another motion, the state wants to ban the defense from any testimony about alleged mechanical issues the ATV has around the time of the crash. They also want to highlight Almanza fleeing to Mexico after the crash and accusations he was drinking in the hours leading up to it.

Meanwhile, the defense wants any evidence or testimony that suggests Almanza is in a drug cartel off the table.

The defense also wants to bar a state witness from testifying. Someone who allegedly witnessed what happened before the crash.