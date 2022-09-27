ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: UNMH breaks ground on new behavioral health crisis center
- Crime: Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court
- Data Report: Over 40% of child support in New Mexico goes unpaid
- New Mexico: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, officials meet with wildfire victims
Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with the cash register. In the days leading up to the crime, Martinez is suspected of robbing a Walgreens, a Shell station, and a Dandy Burger in Española.
He has been charged with federal robbery and firearms charges for all four robberies. He has yet to be charged for Garcia’s murder.