ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month.

Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with the cash register. In the days leading up to the crime, Martinez is suspected of robbing a Walgreens, a Shell station, and a Dandy Burger in Española.

He has been charged with federal robbery and firearms charges for all four robberies. He has yet to be charged for Garcia’s murder.