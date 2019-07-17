Suspect in deadly I-40 shooting appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing a driver near the Big-I faced a judge Wednesday.

Police say 51-year-old Donald Duquette admitted to killing Jose Ruben Diaz on Monday morning on I-40. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette says he smoked meth and marijuana over the weekend, and told investigators a wild story about trying to save a woman from being sold into slavery.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Duquette locked up until trial. Diaz worked as a truck driver for PG enterprises for at least the last five years.

