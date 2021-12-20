Suspect in deadly hit-and-run still at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward continues to grow as police continue their search for the off-road vehicle driver suspected in a hit and run crash that killed a seven-year-old boy. Sergio Almanza, 27, is accused of speeding through a red light at Central Ave. and Tingley on December 12, striking Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father as the family was leaving the River of Lights.

Witness told police Almanza had been drinking before the crash. Police have recovered the off-road vehicle and have searched Almanza’s Los Chaves home where they say it became clear he is on the run. Police are asking anyone with information on where Almanza may be to come forward and he may not be the only one to face charges.

“We are aware of other parties being with him at the time of the incident and we’re continuing to actively investigate their role in that,” said APD Special Operations Bureau, Dep. Chief Mike Smathers.

The Albuquerque Police Department says they have had a tremendous number of tips but so far none have led to him. The reward for the information that leads to an arrest is up to $5,800 with people continuing to donate.