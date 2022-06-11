ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide is under investigation in the northeast part of Albuquerque. Detectives with APD responded Saturday afternoon to the 600 block of Madison Street NE to reports of a stabbing at a home.
Officials say one person was transported to the hospital and later died and one person has been detained. The investigation is ongoing.