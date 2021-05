ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a suspect that earlier on Monday barricaded themselves in a house in the area of Marble and Madeira, is now in custody. Officials say a SWAT team was called in to assist.

SWAT team still working through the storm. Suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment is now in custody. San Mateo is opening up. pic.twitter.com/Et01RaL4sY — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 31, 2021

What led up to the SWAT situation is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and news 13 will provide updates as they become available.