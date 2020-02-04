Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing of woman

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE)- Dona Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Anthony on Monday night. Authorities report that Anthony Police responded to the 400 block of Tierra Dorada Circle following an initial call just before 7 p.m.

Detectives with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives say a female victim in her 40s had several stab wounds to her upper torso and was transported to an El Paso-area hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead soon after. Detectives arrested 22-year-old Arturo Deandre Parra who was still at the residence where the incident allegedly occurred.

Parra, who detectives say is reportedly the victim’s son, was transported to the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond on one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. This investigation remains ongoing.