Suspect in custody after woman’s body found in Colorado dumpster

PUEBLO, CO (KRQE)- A man has been charged with murder after police in Colorado say he was seen on surveillance leaving a body in a dumpster.

The Pueblo Police Department released a surveillance video on Thursday where a man can be seen driving up to a dumpster and tossing in a suitcase. Authorities say a woman’s body was discovered inside the suitcase and have since asked for the public’s help in identifying her.

Pueblo Police announced on Friday that 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder. His wife, 36-year-old Melanie Ann Cuevas was arrested for a criminal impersonation warrant.

Police have not said how he knows the victim or have released a possible motive for the killing. Authorities say the Public County Coroner will release the name of the victim.

