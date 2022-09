ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team was activated Monday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Torretta Dr. and Tower Rd. to a domestic dispute.

APD says during the incident one person refused to comply and barricaded themselves inside the residence. The SWAT team was activated and around 7 a.m. Monday, APD says they were able to safely take the individual into custody.