Suspect in cowboy hat robs Los Lunas bank

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in a cowboy hat who robbed a Los Lunas bank on Monday, April 19. The FBI reports the robbery took place at the US Bank on Main Street around 1 p.m.

The male suspect reportedly was wearing a light-colored cowboy hat and a shirt with broad horizontal stripes. He also wore a plaid jacket, dark pants, and a mask. The suspect is described by authorities as a Hispanic male about five feet, five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair.

The FBI states the suspect entered the bank and showed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank.

The FBI and Los Lunas Police Department are investigating if the suspect could be responsible for a robbery at the same bank that happened on April 7, 2021. Authorities say bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years and the use of a gun, other dangerous weapons, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the execution of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP. Online tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.