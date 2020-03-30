Suspect in connection with murdered teens investigation requesting release, citing coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the high-profile murder of two teen boys is now asking a judge to release him from jail because of the coronavirus.

“Anger. A lot of anger, but I saw it coming,” says Amanda Kimbrel, Collin Romero’s mother. It’s been more than a year since the deaths of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef. The teens’ bodies were dumped in the mesa in Rio Rancho.

Four people have been charged in connection with their deaths, including Stephen Goldman Sr., who’s accused of tampering with evidence. “I would probably be sleeping with one eye open, and I shouldn’t have to after everything I’ve been through with my son,” says Kimbrel.

Now, the 43-year old is asking a judge to release him. In a motion filed by Goldman’s attorney, he claims he’s at risk for catching the coronavirus.

On top of that, Goldman claims being at MDC would increase the likeliness of the exposure and the spread of the virus. It was just last week when MDC announced it would release some non-violent inmates who are at risk for the virus.

“A punch in the gut that he feels that his life is more worthy of two children,” says Kimbrel. Kimbrel believes Goldman’s request is out of pure selfishness.

“We’re in the middle of a medical crisis. Creating a safety crisis to the public by asking to be released, when you have been deemed a danger to society and a flight risk, it’s not going to help the medical problem,” she says. The state has already filed a response asking a judge to deny Goldman’s request saying that the world health emergency does not change the fact he’s a danger to the public.

Of the four suspects charged in connection with the teens’ murder, Goldman Sr. is the only one to ask to be released. The other three face charges including murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery.

A District Court judge is expected to hear Goldman’s motion on Tuesday. The trial is set for January.

