ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Johnny Tapia’s family opens fight shop in his honor
- Crime: Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021
- Top Story: New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
- New Mexico: New Mexico lawmaker removed from committee over allegations
Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took pictures of the truck and sent them to his supervisor. Police were about to use those photos to find ward, who was arrested at his home on Saturday. He’s charged with an open count of murder. Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Ward behind bars until trial.