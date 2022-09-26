ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night.

Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took pictures of the truck and sent them to his supervisor. Police were about to use those photos to find ward, who was arrested at his home on Saturday. He’s charged with an open count of murder. Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Ward behind bars until trial.