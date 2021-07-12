Suspect in brutal Las Cruces murder to remain behind bars until trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man accused of decapitating a man is staying behind bars until trial. Doña Ana County Judge Richard Jaquez said the allegations against Joel Arciniega-Saenz are enough to rule him a danger to the community.

The suspect is accused of stabbing James Garcia at a Las Cruces park in June, then using that knife to cut off Garcia’s head. Meanwhile, he is facing new charges for burglary and vandalism at two Las Cruces businesses in April.

Arciniega-Saenz has also been charged with murder before, for a 2017 motel shooting. However, the DA dropped the charges citing new information.

