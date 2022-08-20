ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies arrested 19-year-old Reginald Hall Friday evening after an hours-long manhunt through the Bosque. Police have now released more information about the attack Friday morning.

A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times while she was jogging. The complaint released says the woman jogs the trail, near 2nd and Woodward every day. But Friday, deputies say Hall attacked her, stabbing her multiple times, raping her, and then dragging her body to the ditch.

Witnesses confronted Hall, but he took off. They were able to snap a picture of him before he got away which the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media. Many commented saying they have seen him before and described having prior violent interactions with him. At just 19 years old, Hall is no stranger to law enforcement.

“It sounds like he is known to law enforcement and has been somewhat of a repeat offender and somebody who is violent,” said Jayme Fuller with the BCSO.

In January, police responded to Applebee’s where Hall had just been fired for breaking stuff inside the restaurant. When managers tried escorting Hall out, police say he threw a rock through a window of the manager’s car. His aunt recently reported him too for breaking a window at her home and causing damage to her vehicle.

For Friday’s crime, Hall has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal sexual penetration, and kidnapping. Deputies say Hall is also responsible for lighting a fire in the Bosque Friday morning after the assault. Deputies say the victim is in stable condition. The district attorney’s office is working to keep Hall locked up until trial.