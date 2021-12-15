Suspect in bank robbery to stay locked up until trial

There was a large police presence outside of a Wells Fargo bank on the westside at Coors and Sequoia Tuesday, November 30, 2021. | KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in a robbery and hostage situation at a westside bank will stay locked up until trial. Angel Lara is accused of walking into the Wells Fargo at Coors and Sequoia last month and handing the teller a note reading ‘I’m robbing the bank, call the news channels.’

Bank employees were stuck inside with Lara for about an hour while police negotiated before officers tased and arrested him. Lara is facing bank robbery charged in federal court. If convicted, Lara faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Justice Department, the FBI Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel A. Hurtado is prosecuting the case.