ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence.

Smith is one of three people charged for the attack that ended in the shooting of Peake and Brandon Travis. As part of the plea deal, Smith faces up to three years in prison. He has agreed to testify against the others in the case.