ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting out of the windows of Bernalillo County’s headquarters is in trouble again. Court officials say Noah Tapia cut off his GPS ankle monitor last week.

Tapia is awaiting trial after investigators say he was one of the gunmen seen on surveillance video shooting out the window of the Alvarado Square building last year in the middle of the night.

Tapia is charged with shooting out multiple windows in the Bernalillo County Headquarters building, causing more than $45,000 in damages. He is scheduled for a hearing next month for the violation.