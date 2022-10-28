ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year.

Duran was arraigned Friday on three more charges connected to a January 1994 rape. Online court records show Duran is tied to three sexual assaults in the mid-1990s and the district attorney’s office says he could be linked to more. He is currently in custody awaiting trial.