ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment.

Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement. He faces between three and 10 years in prison.