ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SWAT officers responded to a scene Tuesday night while authorities were trying to pursue a wanted person.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said Robert Romero, 37, was at an apartment on Mountain Road in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday evening when he peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers after a two-hour standoff.

Romero allegedly had an ‘ongoing dispute’ with Vernon Talamante in 2018 as they were in rival gangs, Talamante’s girlfriend claimed.

Talamante was shot on April 4, 2018, at 4209 Atrisco Drive NW. He was reportedly chased by two men when shots were fired. He was hit twice and died. Witnesses helped police with the suspect descriptions.

Romero was identified as a suspect after a tip came in about him bragging about the crime. He was arrested for a separate crime, so investigators tested a firearm officials seized from him. They concluded that gun was used during Talamante’s murder.

On September 14, 2023, homicide detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Romero, and on Tuesday, he was tracked to a home in the 2800 block of Mountain Road NW. He was arrested.