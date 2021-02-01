Suspect identified in December stabbing at gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified a suspect in a December homicide at a gas station. Albuquerque Police were dispatched to the Maverick gas station on Jefferson and Paseo Del Norte where they found Carlos Montano bleeding heavily before he died.

Police say Montano was a suspect in an earlier robbery at a Circle K and left in a white pickup. He was later seen on surveillance footage in a physical altercation with two men inside that same pickup truck at the gas station when 22-year-old Samson Solomon Traub reportedly stabbed Montano with a knife.

Traub is described as having either red or light brown, curly hair. On Sunday, authorities put out a warrant for his arrest. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department.

