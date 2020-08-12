Suspect identified in deadly northeast Albuquerque park shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the deadly shooting that happened at an Albuquerque park Saturday.

Police responded to Sandia Vista Park Saturday after a woman claimed her boyfriend was shot. The victim’s name was Donnie Brandon. Paramedics tried to save Brandon but he died at the scene.

After multiple interviews, police have issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Ja Juan Aaron Bennet. He is facing five charges including murder, robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Witnesses say the victim and the shooter knew each other.

