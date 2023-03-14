ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Mar. 12, at around 4 a.m., Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call on Atrisco Vista Boulevard in southwest Albuquerque. When authorities arrived, a female told the deputies that 42-year-old Jose Ramon Santillano was inside and armed.

Santillano allegedly fired at least one shot at deputies, and deputies fired back, striking the suspect. According to reports, the deputies on the scene did not get injured in the shooting.

Santillana was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He is accused of aggravated assault against a household member, assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is still ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.