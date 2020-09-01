Suspect identified in 2019 shooting outside Central Grill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a year-long investigation, new court documents reveal a teen is accused of a murder along Central. Last year, 43-year-old Isaac Candelaria was gunned down near Central and Rio Grande in broad daylight.

Detectives say then 18-year-old Elijah Amos was trying to steal Candelaria’s bike at a bus stop. Candelaria tackled Amos, that’s when police say Amos shot and killed him.

Amos took off on the bike, prompting a massive search near Tingley Beach. Just this year, witnesses came forward with new information about the case.

Investigators then used DNA found on the stolen bike to connect Amos to the crime, and arrested him. He has been charged with murder.

