Suspect ID’d in Clovis drive-by shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police identified a suspect Friday in the Jan. 16 shooting of a Clovis teen. Clovis Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Sergio Alberto Barrera in connection to the shooting.

Officials say around 6:35 p.m. last Sunday, police found a 17-year-old girl lying on a couch with a gunshot wound to her abdomen in a house on the 1200 block of Mora Street. The victim was taken to the emergency room at Plains Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock, TX, where she was later released.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, a detective with the Clovis Police Special Operations Unit identified Barrera as a suspect during their investigation and a warrant was issued for Barrera’s arrest.

Anybody with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. Info can also be sent anonymously with the Clovis Police tip411 program online.