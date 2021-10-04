Suspect flees scene following fatal shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning homicide in Santa Fe on Monday, October 4. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that officers responded to the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive around 1:48 a.m. in reference to a homicide where a person had been fatally shot.

Story continues below:

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and is still outstanding. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim has yet to be identified.

Detectives and officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or at 505-955-5401.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES