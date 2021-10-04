Suspect flees scene following fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning homicide in Santa Fe on Monday, October 4. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that officers responded to the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive around 1:48 a.m. in reference to a homicide where a person had been fatally shot.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and is still outstanding. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim has yet to be identified.

Detectives and officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or at 505-955-5401.