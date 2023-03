LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – According to New Mexico State Police, an officer–involved shooting occurred on Friday, Mar. 10, in Romeroville, NM. According to an NMSP tweet, the officers are okay and it is unknown if the suspect was injured.

Pedro Griego | Courtesy of NMSP

The shooting occurred at the Speedway gas station off I-25. The suspect, Pedro Griego, fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call NMSP at (505) 425-6771.